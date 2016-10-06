CP of Westchester to host “A Taste of Westchester”

By Aleesia Forni

No Comment

Cerebral Palsy of Westchester will host “A Taste of Westchester” at the Renaissance Westchester Hotel at 80 W. Red Oak Lane in West Harrison on Nov. 7 at 6:15 p.m.

The food and wine tasting event will feature more than 25 area restaurants and chefs noted, along with a selection of wine, beer and spirits from different beverage establishments. There will also be cooking demonstration and a wine and food pairing demonstration.

Tickets are $75 per person until Oct. 14 and $125 per person after that. All proceeds will benefit CP Westchester, the nonprofit that provides services for children and adults with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

 For a full list of participants or to purchase tickets, visit ticketriver.com/event/20435.

 

About the author

Aleesia Forni
Aleesia Forni covers transportation, tourism, nonprofits and residential real estate for the Westchester County Business Journal. She previously worked as a financial reporter for the online newsletter Prospect News. She started with the Westchester County Business Journal in April 2016.

