Engel receives National Home Infusion Association award

Rep. Eliot Engel, the lead House of Representatives sponsor of the Medicare Home Infusion Site of Care Act, received the National Home Infusion Association’s Congressional Leadership Award.

“Congressman Engel has been an ardent, longtime advocate of home infusion therapy. He has shown time and again his commitment to supporting the Medicare Home Infusion Site of Care Act and has spoken publicly about the cost-effectiveness of home infusion, as well as the benefits it provides patients,” said Tyler Wilson, president and CEO of the National Home Infusion Association. “The association and the home infusion community are deeply grateful to him for his strong support and commitment.”

Patients who have been prescribed infusion therapy receive medications via a needle or a catheter because oral medications have proven ineffective. Medicare only covers infusion treatments fully in doctors’ offices, skilled nursing facilities and hospitals. The Medicare Home Infusion Site of Care Act would give patients the ability to receive these therapies in their homes.

“I have long been committed to closing the Medicare coverage gap for home-based infusion care. There is no reason to force patients battling cancer or serious infection to leave their homes for treatment when there is a safer, more comfortable and more cost-effective alternative available,” Engel said, adding that he would “continue fighting to ensure that this coverage gap is eliminated and that patients are able to get the care they need in the best setting possible.”

