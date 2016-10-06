The Kensington marks five year anniversary

The Kensington will celebrate its fifth anniversary with an event on Oct. 13 at its 100 Maple Ave. facility in White Plains.

Developed by Reston, Va.-based Fountain Square Development, the five-story, 100,000-square-foot assisted living residence opened in the city’s downtown in fall of 2011.

Licensed as an enhanced assisted living residence, the facility features a full-time registered nurse that coordinates all aspects of a resident’s nursing and medical care, while licensed nurses are on site 24 hour per day. There is also a doctor’s office and an on-site physical therapy and fitness center.

The Kensington is also home to two memory care facilities for residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia — the Connections block is for residents in the early to middle stages of dementia, while Haven is for those in the middle to late stages.

Looking forward, The Kensington plans to strengthen its focus on providing its residents with an expansive continuum of care, ensuring they have access to any assistance they require.

Print