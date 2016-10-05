Astorino names three men to county administrative posts

Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino on Tuesday announced three appointees to top executive posts in his administration. Two of the appointees will take on additional or changed roles within county government.

Vincent F. Kopicki has been named commissioner of public works and transportation, moving to a government role in his home county after serving a senior manager at the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.

An engineer with 30 years of public and private sector experience, Kopicki has supervised capital and construction projects for the city of Yonkers and Lockheed Martin and for a decade managed facility and transportation operations as director of engineering and capital projects for the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp., according to Astorino’s office.

James Castro-Blanco, who serves as chief deputy county attorney, will assume additional duties as executive director of the county’s human rights commission. A former assistant U.S. attorney and past winner of the Westchester Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Trailblazer Award, Castro-Blanco in his new role will succeed Mark C. Fang, whom Astorino named director of consumer protection for the county.

“Good government requires good management, and these three individuals are all seasoned professionals with broad experience in both the private and public sectors that will benefit all of our residents,” Astorino said in the announcement.

Kopicki’s appointment as public works and transportation commissioner must be confirmed by the county Board of Legislators. Castro-Blanco’s appointment was approved by members of the county human rights commission, while Fang serves at the pleasure of the county executive.

