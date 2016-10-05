Ritz-Carlton Westchester names Yahr general manager

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Westchester named William Yahr as its hotel general manager.

In his new role, Yahr will be responsible for all operations of the 146-room hotel at 3 Renaissance Square in White Plains and the two Ritz-Carlton residential towers.

Yahr graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Hotel & Restaurant Institutional Management and previously served as the hotel manager of The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami. Yahr has worked for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. for more than 10 years at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Battery Park, The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner and The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami.

