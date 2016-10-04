Norwalk, Stamford, Shelton, New Canaan receive affordable housing funds from state

Norwalk, Stamford, Shelton and New Canaan are among the 11 towns and cities receiving $55 million from the state to fund affordable housing developments.

Approximately $35 million of the funding is part of the 10-year, $300 million State-Sponsored Housing Portfolio (SSHP) Revitalization Initiative, while the remaining $20 million is part of the ninth round of the Competitive Housing Assistance for Multifamily Properties (CHAMP) program. The initiatives are administered in part by both the Department of Housing (DOH) and Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA).

Ludlow Commons, a 44-unit state congregate housing development owned by the Housing Authority of the City of Norwalk, will receive approximately $4,385,000 from the DOH for renovations. Work will include new Energy Star windows, hallway flooring, common area ADA bathroom upgrades, elevator upgrades, fire alarm system upgrades, unit upgrades including ADA walk-in showers (six units), ADA accessories and exhaust fans (44 units), kitchen cabinet replacement, unit flooring replacement, unit painting, laundry room upgrades, interior and exterior LED lighting, new asphalt paved roadway/parking area. The project leverages approximately $42,000 in energy rebates and $100,000 of owner reserves.

Also in Norwalk, The Marvin — a congregate housing facility for elderly residents with 49 one-bedroom units — will receive approximately $3,547,000 from DOH to assist the owner, 60 Gregory Blvd LP, with the rehabilitation of the property. The work will include upgraded walkways, entries and rear patio access areas as well as upgrading to energy efficient mechanical systems, window replacements, elevator upgrades, and site lighting upgrades. The project leverages $54,000 in energy rebates and $210,000 of owner reserves.

In addition, Helen DeVaux Apartments — a 40-unit elderly housing development owned by the Housing Authority of the City of Shelton — will receive approximately $3,314,000 of DOH funding. The funds will be used for roof replacement, ADA upgrades to the community room and apartments, kitchen and bath upgrades, driveway resurfacing, vinyl siding and electrical upgrades. The project leverages approximately $25,000 in energy rebates and an $800,000 Community Development Block Grant.

In Stamford, Lawn Hill Terrace — a 204-unit development owned by Charter Oak Communities (formerly known as the Stamford Housing Authority) — is receiving DOH funding of approximately $4.6 million to cover renovations to 60 units, including new kitchen and baths, heating systems and exterior work. Of the 60 units, six will be handicapped accessible. The project leverages $8.3 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), $11.2 million of bonds issued by Charter Oak Communities, and $6.4 million provided by the City of Stamford and affiliated entities of the housing authority.

Other locales receiving funding include Hartford, Manchester, Meriden, Willimantic and Windsor.

In addition, the ninth round of financing under the CHAMP project will be distributed among projects in Glastonbury, Hamden, Willimantic and New Canaan. In the last case, DOH will provide up to $5.1 million to the Housing Authority of the Town of New Canaan to assist in the construction of the Millport Phase II development.

That project will replace 18 units of aging federal public housing units with 30 new units of family housing. Millport Phase II is adjacent to Millport Phase I, which is currently under construction. Together the two developments will provide 63 units of affordable family housing in Fairfield County.

“Access to housing means more jobs, more revenue, and more business development,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said in making the announcement. “These kinds of capital investments are revitalizing the state’s existing stock of affordable housing, while creating new opportunities for private sector investments. With these awards, we are ensuring our investments will be sustainable for the long term.”

Print