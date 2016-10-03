Houlihan Lawrence restores founding office in Bronxville

Owners and staff at Houlihan Lawrence, the residential and commercial real estate brokerage headquartered in Rye Brook, recently celebrated the reopening of the firm’s historically restored original office at 4 Valley Road in Bronxville.

A former gatehouse on the estate of James Minot Prescott, the building was acquired in 1888 by the firm’s founder, William Van Duzer Lawrence, when he purchased the estate property as the future site of his Lawrence Park homes. The gatehouse was converted into a sales office for the development, which was modeled on artist colonies of France’s Fontainebleau Forest, according to Houlihan Lawrence.

Houlihan Lawrence now has 30 offices and 1,300 agents in the northern suburbs of New York City.

The Bronxville brokerage has been managed by Cynthia Landis since 2007. “We’re proud of our Bronxville heritage and deep roots in the community,” she said at the grand reopening last month. “This very building was the birthplace of Houlihan Lawrence, and after 128 years we’re still here and thriving.”

Print