Norwalk’s Winchester Electronics acquires Minneapolis’ Tekna Seal

Winchester Electronics Corp. has acquired Tekna Seal LLC from ARC Group Worldwide Inc. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Tekna Seal is a producer of high-performance hermetic connectors primarily used in the medical, military and aerospace end markets.

The acquisition expands Winchester’s hermetic connector product offering in the key markets that it serves. Based in Norwalk, Winchester is a designer and manufacturer of connectivity solutions, including both connectors and cable assemblies, for diversified end markets including medical, military, aerospace, energy and power, broadcast, and ruggedized industrial. Itself acquired by private equity firm Snow Phipps in June, Winchester maintains operations in Mexico, China and Malaysia.

