Sacred Heart University establishes School of Computing

Sacred Heart University is establishing a new School of Computing, which will offer two graduate programs — master’s in computer science and information technology and master’s in cybersecurity — and three undergraduate programs: computer science, information technology, and game design and development. A fourth undergrad program, computer engineering, will be added in the fall of 2017.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in computer science enrollment,” said Robin Cautin, dean of the Fairfield-based university’s College of Arts & Sciences. “We’re making a strategic investment to reflect the university’s commitment to academic excellence and distinctiveness among Catholic institutions in the Northeast, particularly in regard to the STEM fields.”

Prof. Domenick Pinto, chair of the computer science department and director of the new school, said that The Princeton Review has recognized SHU over the years as having one of the best game design and development programs.

Rupdendra Paliwal, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said, “As demand for computing talent continues to rise, establishment of the School of Computing represents our strong commitment and prioritized initiatives to expand academic offerings in the fields of computing. With enhanced resources, we will continue to develop cutting-edge curricula to give our students competitive advantage.”

Over the next few months, SHU will conduct searches for several new tenure-track faculty positions in the School of Computing.

Print