Westchester Green Business Challenge hosts sustainable practices panel

By Bill Heltzel

Community and business leaders will discuss the impact of sustainable organizations on communities in an upcoming panel discussion presented by Westchester Green Business Challenge.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 7 in the Gateway Center at Westchester Community College on Grasslands Road in Valhalla.

The panelists include Marie Olenych, of ARC of Westchester; Anne Jaffe Holmes, of Greenburgh Nature Center; Anne Kalashian and Lauren Tracy, of United States Tennis Association, and Laura Rossi, of Westchester Community Foundation.

The event is part of a speaker series presented by WGBC, a partnership of Westchester County and the Business Council of Westchester.

The panel discussion will begin at 9:00. It will be preceded by breakfast and networking from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and by welcoming remarks and an overview of the WGBC program from 8:30 to 9 a.m.

The cost is $25. Registrations are being taken here.

Bill Heltzel
Bill Heltzel has covered criminal justice, courts, government and sports – as a beat reporter and investigative reporter – for daily newspapers in Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He worked for Bloomberg LP in training and sales. He joined The Business Journal in 2016.
