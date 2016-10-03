Connecticut had nation’s second highest number of distressed home sales in June

Connecticut had the the nation’s second largest percentage share of distressed homes sales in June at 18.4 percent, second only to Maryland at 19.4 percent and 2 percent higher than the Connecticut market’s share of distressed sales the previous June, according to data by CoreLogic.

In June 2015, Connecticut’s distressed home sales – which include real estate owned by lenders and short sales – stood at 16.4 percent. In May, the state’s distressed home sales stood at 17.8 percent.

Nationwide, distressed sales accounted for 7.8 percent of all sales in June, down 2.2 percent from June 2015 and down 0.8 percent from May this year, the property information and analytics firm reported.

