Frontier eliminating 250 managerial jobs nationwide

Frontier Communications Corp. has cut 250 mid-level management jobs across the country. The Norwalk-based company, which has offices in 29 states, declined to specify where the layoffs occurred.

No customer-facing employees are affected, according to Frontier.

In March, Frontier acquired Verizon Communications Inc.’s wireline operations providing services to residential, commercial and wholesale customers in Florida, Texas and California. The $10.54 billion deal included 3.3 million voice connections, 2.1 million broadband connections and 1.2 million FiOS video subscribers.

The company also announced that it plans to release third-quarter results on Nov. 1 after the market closes.

Print