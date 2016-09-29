CFOs to be honored in Westchester

Financial executives working in Westchester County will be honored at the upcoming CFO of the Year Awards. The Westchester County Business Journal and RSM, the accounting firm formerly known as McGladrey, will present the event at Whitby Castle in Rye at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

The CFO of the Year Awards were open to any chief financial officer or counterpart who has worked a minimum of two years for a public or private company or nonprofit in Westchester County. For the fifth year, the awards event recognizes the leaders who grow their businesses and create economic opportunity in the region.

Additional event sponsors include Rakow Commercial Realty Group, Greater Hudson Bank and Val’s Putnam Wines and Liquors.

The finalists chosen will be recognized at the event as well as the top CFOs and the winner of a new category, Emerging Financial Leader. Finalists and winners were chosen by a panel of judges. Finalists include:

KARA BATTINELLI, CFO and COO, Paragon Uniform & Apparel Inc.

CFO and COO, Paragon Uniform & Apparel Inc. KEVIN CONROY , CFO and Chief Population Health Officer, CareMount Medical P.C.

, CFO and Chief Population Health Officer, CareMount Medical P.C. STEVEN M. EIGEN, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Central National Gottesman Inc.

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Central National Gottesman Inc. JILL S. GREENSPAN, Senior Vice President and CFO, Silverman Realty Group Inc.

Senior Vice President and CFO, Silverman Realty Group Inc. NELSO LASSO, CFO, White Plains Linen

CFO, White Plains Linen MYRA LOEWENSTEIN , CFO, Legal Services of the Hudson Valley

, CFO, Legal Services of the Hudson Valley LUIS MASSIANI, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO, Sterling Bancorp

Senior Executive Vice President and CFO, Sterling Bancorp SCOTT NOGLES, Executive Vice President and CFO, PCSB Bank

Executive Vice President and CFO, PCSB Bank NOVICA PREKPALA, Vice President and CFO, Mace Contracting Corp.

Vice President and CFO, Mace Contracting Corp. DONNA TRAVERS, Controller , American Christmas

Controller American Christmas RON SCHINIK, CFO, Reich Brothers LLC

CFO, Reich Brothers LLC HIRAL R. SHAH, Financial Advisor and Certified Financial Planner, JPMorgan Chase Private Client

Financial Advisor and Certified Financial Planner, JPMorgan Chase Private Client KENNETH D. WALTER, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Westchester Bank Holding Corp. and The Westchester Bank

To register, visit www.westfaironline.com/cfo_west. For more information, contact Danielle Brody at 914-358-0757 or dbrody@westfairinc.com.

