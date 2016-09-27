New York Fed hosts workshop on financial services industry reform

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York will hold a daylong workshop on reforming culture and behavior in the financial services industry on Oct. 20 at New York Fed headquarters at 33 Liberty St. in Manhattan.

Keynote speaker for the event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be Baroness Onora O’Neill, a member of the United Kingdom Banking Standards Board and emeritus professor of philosophy at Cambridge University, on the topic of “trustworthiness and purpose,” according to New York Fed officials.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose Southern District of New York office has prosecuted several cases against hedge fund and other financial industry executives, will speak on the topic of criminal accountability and culture at noon.

Federal Reserve officials said the event builds upon two previous conferences hosted by the Fed in the last two years to examine culture and behavior in the financial services industry. Panels scheduled throughout the day will include the perspectives of institutional investors and financial institution supervisors as well as explore the influence of technology on industry culture.

For more information, contact NY.FRB.Culture.Workshop.2016@ny.frb.org.

