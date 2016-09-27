Legal Services of the Hudson Valley receives $225k from Dyson Foundation

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, a provider of civil legal services to those that cannot afford them in the region, will be awarded a two-year, $225,000 grant from The Dyson Foundation to support its work in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties.

The organization operates in seven counties, with Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Sullivan Counties rounding out the list.

The grant funding will help Legal Services of the Hudson Valley assist poor, low-income and disabled individuals and families in hearings, negotiations and court proceedings in areas including: children’s law and advocacy, elder law, domestic violence, disability law, housing emergencies, health care and consumer fraud, according to a press release from Legal Services of the Hudson Valley.

The Dyson Foundation, based in Millbrook in Dutchess County, was established in 1957 by Charles H. and Margaret M. Dyson. Last year, the foundation awarded more than $16 million in grants nationally, with a focus on nonprofits in Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, and Ulster Counties.

“The Dyson Foundation’s board is pleased to continue its support of Legal Services of the Hudson Valley whose work is a critical part of the region’s social safety net,” said Andrea Reynolds, president and CEO of The Dyson Foundation. “The Foundation has funded Legal Services for more than 10 years because of the quality of their services and the dedication of the organization’s staff and board to its mission.”

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley is based on Maple Avenue in downtown White Plains with offices in Mount Vernon, Yonkers, Peekskill, Newburgh, Kingston, Poughkeepsie and Spring Valley.

“Last year, Legal Services of the Hudson Valley handled more than 5,300 cases impacting almost 10,500 household members in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties, and we would not be able to continue helping our neighbors without The Dyson Foundation’s support,” said Tom Gabriel, chief development officer for Legal Services of the Hudson Valley.

