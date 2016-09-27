The Westchester Bank named top-25-producing commercial lender in U.S.

The Westchester Bank, a White Plains-based commercial bank with five locations in the county, is a 2016’National Top-Producing Commercial Lender among community banks, according to Independent Banker magazine.

The Westchester Bank ranked fourth on the magazine’s top 25 commercial lenders list nationwide with assets between $500 million and $1 billion.

“Our relationship-based, business lending model of ‘Banking Made Personal’ continues to resonate with the local business community in Westchester and surrounding areas,” said John Tolomer, president and CEO of The Westchester Bank.

The Westchester Bank’s line of banking products to businesses and consumers includes: business and personal checking, business lending, commercial mortgages, savings accounts, CD’s, money market accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, attorney escrow accounts and tenant security accounts.

The bank is headquartered at 12 Water St. in White Plains. It has five branch locations in Yonkers, White Plains, Thornwood, Mount Kisco and Mamaroneck.

Print