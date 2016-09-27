Signature Bank named Best Business Bank by New York Law Journal

Signature Bank, a New York-based commercial bank, was named Best Business Bank by the New York Law Journal in a reader survey. The Bank also ranked second in the Best Private Bank and Best Attorney Escrow Services categories.



This marks the third consecutive year Signature Bank was voted Best Business Bank and the sixth consecutive year it was named in the top three of the Best Private Bank category. The bank has appeared in the top three in Best Attorney Escrow Services category for five consecutive years.



The rankings were based on more than 8,000 reader-casted votes, primarily those from attorneys and legal professionals.

“The New York Law Journal results reflect the direct opinions of our clients who are readers of this widely read legal journal,” said Joseph J. DePaolo, Signature Bank president and CEO. “We are gratified by their continued confidence in and support of the Bank and our private client banking teams who are committed to serving their needs every day.”



The full-service commercial bank has 30 private client offices in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and Connecticut and has $36.55 billion in assets.

