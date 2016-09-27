Food Bank for Westchester hosting Hunger Impact Summit

The Food Bank for Westchester will host a Hunger for Impact Summit on Sept. 29 at the Doubletree Tarrytown Hotel at 455 South Broadway.

The summit is a new event where hunger-relief agencies from throughout Westchester County will come together to find solutions to fight hunger, and a newly formed Impact Group will lead work sessions with agency leaders and community partners.

Reverend Diane Berke, Ph.D., founder and spiritual director of One Spirit Learning Alliance will be the guest speaker, and the keynote will be delivered by Liz Sheehan Castro, director of advocacy for the Worcester County Food Bank.

For more information, contact Hope Salley at hope@thompson-bender.com or 914-762-1900 ext. 25.



Print