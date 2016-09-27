FactSet ends fiscal year with significant increases

Norwalk-based FactSet Research Systems Inc., which provides integrated financial information and analytical applications, announced its fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 results. For the quarter ending Aug. 31, revenues rose by 9.7 percent to $287.3 million; operating income was up 2.4 percent to $87.7 million; and net income, which included an after-tax gain of $81.7 million from the sale of its Market Metrics business in July, was up 132 percent to $144.3 million.

For the entire fiscal year, total revenue was $1.13 billion, up from fiscal 2015’s $1.01 billion, with operating income up to $349.7 million from $332 million and net income up to $338.8 million from $241 million.

FactSet also reported that its employees totaled 8,375 as of Aug. 31, up 1,015 over the past 12 months.

