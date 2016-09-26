Fairfield receives $300K from state for improvements around Sherman Green

Fairfield is among 16 Connecticut towns receiving funding under the latest round of the state’s Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP), which assists smaller communities with infrastructure and capital improvement projects.

Fairfield is receiving $300,000 for drainage and pedestrian improvements in and around downtown’s Sherman Green to mitigate flooding risks, improve pedestrian safety and enhance visual appearance of the public green space. The area is home to more than 500 businesses.

“By partnering with our smaller communities, our state can assist towns with infrastructure projects that will help them grow, remain competitive, attract businesses, and bring added value to residents for years to come,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said in making the announcement. “These STEAP grants allow us to get funding directly to municipalities to complete projects that make Connecticut a better place to work and live.”

All told, nearly $6 million in STEAP grants were made. Other towns receiving grants were Beacon Falls, Berlin, Branford, Brooklyn, Cornwall, Essex, Lisbon, Morris, North Haven, Salisbury/Sharon, Sprague, Sterling, Tolland, and Woodbridge.

