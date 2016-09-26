Bankwell names Dineen as executive VP, head of community banking

David P. Dineen has been named executive vice president, head of community banking, at Bankwell in New Canaan. In his new position, Dineen will oversee Bankwell’s deposit lines of business — including retail, commercial and cash management, as well as ebanking and marketing — to align, develop and implement the Bankwell’s overall deposit growth strategy and new business development opportunities.

Dineen was most recently senior vice president and national market manager for Capital One Bank, where he was responsible for branch and small business banking for the New York metro market, which included more than 250 branches.

A Darien resident, Dineen is a member of its board of education, volunteer fire department, and the Town of Darien Firefighter’s Foundation.

Print