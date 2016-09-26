Access Health changes call-center operator

Access Health CT (AHCT) has signed a contract with a new call-center operator in a move it says will reduce costs.

Hampton, Va.-based Faneuil Inc. is replacing Reston, Va.’s, Maximus, which had operated AHCT’s call center since its creation. The change, announced at the AHCT board meeting on Sept. 22, means that the health exchange will be charged a flat rate per call, rather than the per-minute charge levied by Maximus.

Faneuil’s main call center will be located in Bristol, with overflow calls routed to Virginia.

