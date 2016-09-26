Trader Joe’s in Hartsdale to see 4,000-square-foot expansion

The Greenburgh Town Board approved a 4,000-square-foot expansion to the Trader Joe’s at 215 North Central Ave. in Hartsdale. The addition will be added to the north side of the store’s existing 8,000-square-foot building at the Westchester Square shopping center.

“I am very pleased with how this turned out,” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said. “Everyone loves Trader Joe’s. They have a terrific business and people appreciate the store, which is really a major anchor for the complex.”

Yonkers-based Hampshire Management was also given approval to develop a new 6,000-square-foot retail or medical office building in what is now the parking lot behind Best Buy at 299 North Central Ave.

The amended site plan, approved at the town board’s work session on Sept. 20, includes a new access road along Dalewood Drive, which will allow for “limited vehicular access” to and from Central Park Avenue, Feiner said. The project does not include the construction of a driveway at North Washington Avenue, he added, a feature Hampshire had proposed that was opposed by some neighbors. The initial application also included the a 12,900-square-foot, one-story retail and pharmacy building that was removed during the review process.

Feiner said he was pleased Hampshire Management and the town were able to reach a compromise.

