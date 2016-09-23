Crius Energy officially opens new Norwalk office

Crius Energy CEO Michael Fallquist and the company’s executive team officially opened the doors to Crius’s new corporate headquarters in Norwalk on Sept. 22.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling and Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) joined Crius employees for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the company to the Norwalk community.

Representatives from local nonprofit Person-to-Person were also in attendance to accept a food and refrigerator donation from Crius employees, as well as a check for $1,000 to help Fairfield County families in need.

Crius’s headquarters expansion project in Norwalk was made possible by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), which will provide a 10-year, $8 million low-interest loan to support the project. According to Crius, the 48,000-square-foot office will accommodate continued growth, as well as help enhance the work environment and efficiency of the company’s current Connecticut operations.

