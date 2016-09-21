Three tenants bring sports services to Stamford skate center

Three sports services businesses have signed leases at Stamford Twin Rinks to create a hockey training facility for professional and amateur athletes in space vacated by a New York Sports Club.

The tenants leased a total of 10,688 square feet on the second floor of the skating rink at 1063 Hope St., NAI Signature Group in Darien announced. Bobby Gillon, the commercial real estate firm’s vice president, was the sole broker in the deal, representing landlord Rivcan Associates.

Prentiss Hockey Performance relocated from Darien to lease 8,088 square feet at Twin Rinks and extensively expand its training center business in the state-of-the-art Stamford facility. The business formerly was known as Body Tuning LLC.

Greenwich Sports Medicine opened its second location in Fairfield County in a 2,000-square-foot space at Twin Rinks. The practice provides sports medicine services to professional sports teams and athletes in the tristate area. NAI Signature Group said the tenant in Stamford will provide athletes and non-athletes with off-season training and in-season consultation, injury rehabilitation and management.

Performance 20/20, a medical practice focused on improving and optimizing vision in athletic performance, leased 600 square feet at Twin Rinks. The specialty practice was started by Dr. Jennifer Stewart, an optometrist and partner at Norwalk Eye Care in Norwalk.

When Ben Prentiss, owner of Prentiss Hockey Performance, chose the vacant Twin Rinks location to expand his business, “It seemed to us at NAI Signature Group that we had the added opportunity to create a facility that would be greater than the sum of its parts and we set out to market the remaining space to symbiotic tenants,” Gillon said in the leasing announcement. “It’s rewarding to have contributed to a regional hockey training center of this magnitude and quality.”

Print