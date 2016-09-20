USI Insurance to buy Atlanta firm

USI Insurance Services is adding a Georgia firm to its portfolio.

USI and Johnson & Bryan, based in Atlanta, expect to close the deal this year. The terms were not disclosed.

Atlanta will be a new market for USI. Johnson & Bryan employs about 86 people there, and all of them will be offered jobs, according to a USI press release.

Johnson & Bryan, founded in 1931, designs business insurance and employee benefits plans. In 2013, the Atlanta Business Chronicle listed it as the ninth-largest property and casualty insurance broker in Atlanta, with more than $130 million in premium volume.

USI, based in Valhalla, was founded in 1994. It has grown from one office with 40 employees and $6.5 million in revenue to 140 offices, 4,400 employees and more than $1 billion in revenue.

USI describes itself as one of the leading middle market brokers nationally. It provides property and casualty insurance, employee benefit plans and personal risk and retirement plans.

