Women in Innovation group to host sports marketing panel

By Aleesia Forni

No Comment

Women in Innovation Networking Group, a networking group for women working in innovative careers across any industry, will host a panel discussion named “Women in Sports Marketing Leadership” on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. The event will take place at MasterCard’s headquarters at 2000 Purchase St. in Purchase.

Co-­hosted by the MasterCard Women’s Leadership Network, the panel will focus on the latest marketing innovations in the industry and provide career management tips.

Panelists for the hour-long session include:

  • Maripi Jalandon, executive vice president of U.S. marketing global products and solutions at MasterCard
  • Nicole Kankam, managing director of marketing at the United States Tennis Association
  • Kim McConnie, senior director of sports marketing at PepsiCo
  • Shenan Reed, president of digital, North America at MEC
  • Michelle Wilson, chief revenue and marketing officer at World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

There will be time for networking following the question and answer session.

Co­founded by Grace Fedele and Suzanna Keith, Women in Innovation is a community focused organization dedicated to elevating women in Westchester and Fairfield counties who are pushing the boundaries of innovation and accelerating the pace of change across a range of industries.

For further information, visit the group’s page or contact Suzanna Keith at skconcepts@hotmail.com or 914-­925-­0753.

Print

In : Events, Fairfield, Latest News, Uncategorized, Westchester

About the author

Aleesia Forni
Aleesia Forni covers transportation, tourism, nonprofits and residential real estate for the Westchester County Business Journal. She previously worked as a financial reporter for the online newsletter Prospect News. She started with the Westchester County Business Journal in April 2016.
SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS