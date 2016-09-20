Women in Innovation group to host sports marketing panel

Women in Innovation Networking Group, a networking group for women working in innovative careers across any industry, will host a panel discussion named “Women in Sports Marketing Leadership” on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. The event will take place at MasterCard’s headquarters at 2000 Purchase St. in Purchase.

Co-­hosted by the MasterCard Women’s Leadership Network, the panel will focus on the latest marketing innovations in the industry and provide career management tips.

Panelists for the hour-long session include:

Maripi Jalandon, executive vice president of U.S. marketing global products and solutions at MasterCard

Nicole Kankam, managing director of marketing at the United States Tennis Association

Kim McConnie, senior director of sports marketing at PepsiCo

Shenan Reed, president of digital, North America at MEC

Michelle Wilson, chief revenue and marketing officer at World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

There will be time for networking following the question and answer session.

Co­founded by Grace Fedele and Suzanna Keith, Women in Innovation is a community focused organization dedicated to elevating women in Westchester and Fairfield counties who are pushing the boundaries of innovation and accelerating the pace of change across a range of industries.

For further information, visit the group’s page or contact Suzanna Keith at skconcepts@hotmail.com or 914-­925-­0753.

