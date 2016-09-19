Lynch to resign as Food Bank for Westchester CEO next spring

Ellen Lynch, president and CEO of the Food Bank for Westchester, will resign her position in the spring.

“I am proud to have taken the lead over the past three and a half years in moving the Food Bank for Westchester to a new level of professionalism and effectiveness,” Lynch said in an email. “We’ve accomplished so much in a very short period of time, and I can honestly say that I have never worked as hard or with as much passion and determination. It has been a joy and honor to do so.”

Lynch said in her position as CEO, it is often hard to make time for connecting with co-workers, community partners and people with influence.

“I’m a promoter, a marketer and a relationship builder. I’ve been happy serving in those roles for the last 20 years of my career,” Lynch said. “I feel strongly that this is where I bring the most value and intend to focus my efforts going forward.”

Prior to joining the Food Bank in April 2013, Lynch served as the president and CEO of the Yonkers Industrial Development Agency and the senior vice president and managing director of Albert B. Ashforth, Inc. and EastRidge Properties.

Chairwoman of the board of directors Maria Bronzi has formed a search committee and will work over the next several months to find a new CEO.

“It is an honor to do the work of providing a vehicle through which good intentions and generosity can be directed in a meaningful and impactful way,” Lynch said.

