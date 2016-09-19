CT Dept. of Labor receives $25 million grant to enhance work with disabled

The Connecticut Department of Labor (DOL) has been awarded a $2.5 million federal grant to enhance its ongoing work to promote employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

The grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor, enables the state DOL to build upon its Disability Employment Initiative, which includes providing disability resource coordinators in American Job Centers to assist job seekers and employers, upgrade technology to help those with disabilities gain employment, and offer Diverse Ability career fairs to connect employers and job seekers.

The grant will also be used to build upon community partnerships and collaborations between agencies and organizations that can help foster employment for those with a disability, and leverage resources for job training, opportunities and supportive services, and customized employment strategies to help job seekers with significant disabilities.

“People with disabilities bring a wide range of skills to the workforce,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy. “However, in many instances people can find themselves facing barriers when searching for employment. Our state has tools available to help ensure employers and job seekers have the resources and knowledge they need to make the right connections. This grant will help us enhance those efforts.”

Print