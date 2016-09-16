Legal Records – Week of September 19

Westfair Communications offers the only comprehensive source of legal records for Westchester County, Fairfield County and the Hudson Valley. Download the files below to access this week’ s new business filings, court cases, judgments, deeds, foreclosures, leases, liens, lis pendens, mortgages and patents. Download as a DOC file Westchester records Download as a DOC file…
What’s trending in the Westchester investment real estate market?September 15, 2016
With New York City investment properties trading at historically high prices, many New York investors are pursuing investment opportunities in WestchesterRead more ...