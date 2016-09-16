Fordham names Davidson dean of Professional and Continuing Studies

By Aleesia Forni

Fordham University appointed Anthony R. Davidson as the new dean of the School of Professional and Continuing Studies, the university’s school for adult and nontraditional students with a campus in West Harrison.

Davidson previously served as dean of the School of Business at Manhattanville College in Purchase. He has more than 30 years of experience as a dean, professor, consultant and entrepreneur. Among his initiatives at Manhattanville, Davidson created and launched the Women’s Leadership Institute, launched a certificate program in nonprofit management, forged exchange agreements with other area colleges and collaborated with the schools of education and arts and sciences to develop joint- and dual-degree programs

Davidson earned both his bachelor’s degree in marketing and his MBA in business policy and finance from Bernard M. Baruch College of the City of New York. He earned a doctorate in management and systems science from Cass Business School of the City University of London.

 

