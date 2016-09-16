Housatonic Community College uses grant to develop financial literacy program

Housatonic Community College (HCC) in Bridgeport has received a grant from the Connecticut Campus Compact AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) program to establish a college-wide program in financial literacy, with the goal of helping students stay in college and graduate.

The HCC Career Services Center recently expanded its mission and became the Office of Career Services, Internships and Experiential Learning (CSIEL). The office, which offers optional financial literacy education, will now have the funds to make it a viable college-wide program.

In addition, Haakon Weyel, a Trumbull resident and UConn graduate with a degree in political science and certificate in nonprofit management, has joined HCC as an AmeriCorps VISTA representative serving with Connecticut College Compact and will develop a comprehensive financial literacy program at HCC. Weyel will also work with the CSIEL in creating additional community partnerships to enhance students’ educational and job-ready experience through internships.

