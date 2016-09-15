Reynolds & Rowella named one of nation’s top 300 accounting firms

Accounting and consulting firm Reynolds & Rowella, which maintains offices in Ridgefield and New Canaan, has been named to the Pratt Institute’s Inside Public Accounting (IPA) list of Top 300 Firms. The company’s total revenue of slightly over $9 million helped it rank 285th, up from its 291st placing in 2015.

“We are proud to be counted among the top-ranked accounting firms nationwide on a list that includes Deloitte, PwC, Ernst & Young and KPMG,” said Frank Rowella, Reynolds & Rowella’s managing partner. “The IPA list is known as one of the most thorough and accurate sets of rankings in the accounting profession. Our inclusion reflects our determination to provide the very best quality compliance and financial services solutions to our valued clients.”

The nationwide survey has been conducted by the Pratt Institute since 1994 to provide a barometer for the overall health, challenges and opportunities of the profession. Over 500 accounting firms across North America complete an in-depth financial and operational survey each year; that data is compiled into an annual ranking of the nation’s largest accounting firms, followed by an IPA Benchmarking Report which uses more than 300 data points identified in the survey to determine growth, profitability metrics and trends.

Topping the list was New York City’s Deloitte, with $16.1 billion in revenue, followed by the city’s PricewaterhouseCoopers ($12.9 billion) and Ernst & Young ($11.2 billion). The three firms also placed first, second and third last year.

