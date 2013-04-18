First-quarter leasing activity rose to pre-recession levels in Westchester, but the office market continued to struggle as companies shed large blocks of space.
County’s office market still favors tenants
By John GoldenApril 18, 2013 1 Comment
About the author
John Golden
Related Articles
-
-
Crowdfunding takes aim at commercial real estateJanuary 27, 2017
-
Two companies move to Soundview in StamfordJanuary 11, 2017
-
SPOTLIGHT
Western Connecticut Medical Group to be anchor tenant at Wilton Wellness CenterMarch 6, 2017
Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office has arranged a new long-term 15,000-square-foot lease with the Western Connecticut Medical Group Inc. to serve as anchor tenant for the new Wilton WellnessRead more ...
-
Sena Studios brings Dobbs Ferry woman’s vision to the big screenMarch 2, 2017
A desire to find a creative outlet has led one Dobbs Ferry womanRead more ...
-
Bridgeport Bluefish hits 20th season – but a 21st may be in doubtMarch 2, 2017
As it enters its 20th season, the Bridgeport Bluefish baseball teamRead more ...
-
Norwalk health center exploring new approach to repeat ER usersMarch 2, 2017
The Norwalk Community Health Center is making inroads in a pilotRead more ...
-
Austrian company to buy American Christmas plant in Mount Vernon for $11.8MMarch 2, 2017
An Austrian festive lighting company is buying American ChristmasRead more ...
-
PowerMarket community solar platform wants to bring ‘solar to everyone’March 2, 2017
A new online platform from a Brooklyn-based startup is lookingRead more ...
-
A secret no more, BioInc@NYMC plots its future growthFebruary 23, 2017
To Dr. D. Douglas Miller, the secret is out on BioInc@NYMC. Now, heRead more ...
-
Village of Ossining and chamber square off over roundabout planFebruary 23, 2017
A plan for a roundabout at a five-way intersection in downtownRead more ...
-
Building goes up, tensions arise in Mount VernonFebruary 23, 2017
A lawsuit over a dispute between property owners in Mount Vernon hasRead more ...
-
Norwalk Realtor unites Hispanic professionals in business groupFebruary 23, 2017
Mariella Castagnet lived in Norwalk for 24 years, but neverRead more ...
-
Pace sells vacant Briarcliff Manor campus for $17.35 millionFebruary 21, 2017
A New York nonprofit organization founded by the chairman and CEO ofRead more ...
-
Private N.Y. college leaders push back against Gov. Cuomo’s free tuition planFebruary 21, 2017
Leaders of private colleges and universities in New YorkRead more ...
-
Ossining group proposes homestead option, tax hike for condosFebruary 16, 2017
Seeing an inequity in the way single-family homes and condominiumsRead more ...